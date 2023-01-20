Life.Style.Live!

Stars of ‘Unsellable Houses’ will appear at the Indianapolis Home Show this weekend

Real estate mavens, design visionaries, business owners, HGTV stars and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb are known for transforming one tough-to-sell home after another.

Leslie and Lyndsay have a knack for helping desperate homeowners sell their lifeless homes in their show “Unsellable Houses.” After visiting nearby comparable homes, the sisters make the necessary, impactful renovations that convert these unlovable houses into diamonds in the rough.

Come see Leslie and Lyndsay when they appear at the Home Show on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 — and find out how to breathe new life into your home and sell it for a top profit!

The Indianapolis Home Show is open Fridays, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sundays, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Monday-Thursday, Jan. 23-26, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.