State Fairgrounds offers educational farm to table field trip

Goats on exhibit at the 2023 Indiana State Fair. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Indiana State Fairgrounds might be know for the State Fair, and those great milkshakes, but there is also a heavy focus on education.

I missed part of work for the day to be chaperone for my daughter’s first grade class field trip.

It’s a farm to table concept.

It shows how products from the farm become pizza.

There are several stations through which the kids travel.

The kids get to see a combine and even climb into the cab.

Other stations include seeing the greenhouse where plants grow, and an opportunity to see live animals.

It culminates with a chance for the kids to actually make a personal pizza using some of the ingredients they learned about.

The Fairgrounds offers several different field trip opportunities.

If any educators are interested you can find more information here.

Throughout the year, the Education Department reaches more than 50,000 children and adults through on-site programs designed to educate and engage participants in agriculture education.

At the core of on-site programming are spring and fall field trips that provide opportunities for classroom and home educators to enhance curriculum through an educational experience that cannot be duplicated in the classroom.

Current programs include Farm To Pizza, Exploring Biotechnology and Plants, Animals & Me.

During the annual Indiana State Fair, educational opportunities abound; including school field trips and permanent exhibits like Little Hands on the Farm, The Glass Barn presented by Indiana Soybean Farmers, the Greenhouse and the Normandy Barn.