Life.Style.Live!

Staying fit with Firefighter Tim: Kid-friendly summer boot camp exercises

We’re combining fun and fitness today with Firefighter Tim of the Carmel Fire Department!

The father of five, joined us today with three of his daughters, along with “Life. Style. Live!” host Amber Hankin’s daughter, Avery.

He put their athletic skills to the test with a variety of kid-friendly boot camp exercises.

Watch the video above to see the full workout.