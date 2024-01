Step inside Younique Culture, a “hidden gem” in Plainfield

If you want a new go-to shopping place to feel both beautiful and confident in the new year, go check out Younique Culture in Plainfield!

It’s a woman-owned business that offers a wide variety of women’s and men’s clothing and accessories, decor, and more!

In this Part 1 segment, Amber goes inside Younique Culture to give us a “sneak peek” of what it has to offer.