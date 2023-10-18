Step through the blue door and into a world of celebration: Boys & Girls Club Gala 2023

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis present their annual fundraising extravaganza, the Blue Door Gala, at the Crane Bay Event Center.

It’s a night filled with excitement, heartwarming stories, and a dash of blue-themed elegance!

Join us in honoring the five outstanding “Youth of the Year” finalists who have not only overcome challenges but have also made significant contributions to their communities and their Clubs.

Wear your snazziest cocktail attire in various shades of blue, and don’t forget to pair it with your favorite sneakers for added flair.

With dinner, live and silent auctions, and inspiring tales, this Gala promises an unforgettable evening.

Get ready to bid on painted basketballs, hand-painted shoes, vacation packages, and more, all while supporting the incredible work of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis.

It’s a celebration you won’t want to miss!