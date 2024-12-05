Stonewall Sports Indianapolis to host 5th Anniversary celebration

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Stonewall Sports Indianapolis, a community-based non-profit sports organization for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies, will celebrate its 5th Anniversary on Feb. 8, 2025, at the Crane Bay Event Center.

Stonewall Sports Indianapolis President Larry K. Ervin and Vice President Emily Knouse joined the Life.Style.Live! crew to talk about the event.

Event highlights will include:

Performances by various entertainers

Engaging activities and mingling

Delicious hors d’oeuvres.

Community awards and recognitions

General admission and VIP tickets can be purchased on the Stonewall Sports Indianapolis website. This event is only for those age 21 or older. Ticket options include:

Regular admission

Early Bird Special: Purchase your tickets by Jan. 15 (Dr. Martin Luther King Day) to take advantage of special pricing.

VIP: The VIP experience allows you to enter the venue one hour before general admission and enjoy complimentary drinks during the first hour. VIP attendees will also receive a VIP wristband and access to a private area throughout the event.

Ticket sales close on Feb. 5—no tickets will be sold on the day of the event.