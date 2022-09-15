Life.Style.Live!

Story-based board game helps young kids learn chess

If you’ve been thinking about introducing your child to the game of chess, now may be the time.

Chess is proven to help kids with a long list of developmental skills and can even set them up for long-term success!

Jon Sieber, dad and co-founder of Story Time Chess, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to get kids excited to play the game.

His methods have successfully taught chess to more than 100,000 kids through its innovative teaching method and silly story-based curriculum.

Sieber says his board game, Story Time Chess: The Game, is the only game in the world that teaches kids as young as three years old how to play chess. It introduces children to the rules and strategy of playing chess one silly story at a time.

Each chess piece has its own character from Chesslandia and a silly story that explains how the piece moves in fun, memorable way. The storybook characters come to life through custom chess pieces, allowing kids to connect and practice how each piece moves in 30 minigames

The game is designed to grow with a child: it includes a double-sided chess board with a “Story Side” and “Standard Side” that kids can use when they no longer need the character reminders.

They also have more advanced strategy, activity, puzzle and coloring books available that layer in new concepts over time

Story Time Chess: The Game is available now here and on Amazon for $39.99.