Life.Style.Live!

Storytelling Arts of Indiana brings ghost stories event to Washington Park East Cemetery

Seven Hoosier storytellers will tell all kinds of different stories, urban legends, literary tales and folktales this weekend on Saturday, October 15 at Washington Park East Cemetery.

The stories are all appropriate for school-aged children. Adults will love them too.

Ellen Munds, Storytelling Arts of Indiana executive director, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this event. Here’s more from her:

1. This event has been going on 35 years now, but this is the first time you’re doing it at Washington Park East Cemetery. Why did that space appeal to you?

It has an enormous scenic campus with plenty of parking and space for our food trucks. Plus, it has conference spaces and a huge ballroom, so it is used to doing non-traditional events for a cemetery.

2. Will the stories be really scary? Should anyone having any fear of bringing children who frighten easily?

The stories are all appropriate for school-aged children. Adults will love them too.

3. You like to think you’re one of the more affordable family events for fall?

$50 gets in an entire carload of people. We ask that guests limit that to family members all living under one roof. You can bring in your own snacks and drinks if you’d like to save money. But we would love it if you patronize some of the food trucks we’re bringing in and buy beer and wine for the adults. Carry-in alcohol is prohibited.

Since 1988, Storytelling Arts of Indiana has introduced the art of storytelling by creating environments where Hoosiers can hear and share stories and by showcasing tellers who inspire diverse audiences. SAI provides programming year round, including public performances, As I Recall storytelling guilds, weekly storytelling at the bedsides of patients at a local children’s hospital, performances at youth day camps, Ghost Stories, Indy Story Slams, The Life Stories Project, Hear Our Stories: The Life and Afterlife of Incarceration, and the Annual Liar’s Contest at Indiana State Fair.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at Storytellingarts.org.

Guests must print each ticket or have the barcode ready to scan on their smartphones. Each guest over the age of five must have his or her own ticket at the gate.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook: @storytellingart

Instagram: @storytellingartsofindiana1987