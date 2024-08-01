Straight Up Abilities: Empowering dreams through dance

Robin Olive, CEO and Founder of Straight Up Abilities, and John Tucker from the TV show “Born This Way” joined us to discuss their inspiring work.

Straight Up Abilities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that started in Los Angeles in 2016.

Their mission is to empower performers with intellectual or physical disabilities to live out their dreams and live life to the fullest.

Starting with around 30 students in 2016, Straight Up Abilities now teaches over 500 students weekly in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Indiana, and beyond.

Their AllStar Dance Team has performed at Disneyland California, the Special Olympics World Games, and Disney World Florida.

In February 2025, they are set to travel to London and Paris to perform with The Royal Ballet and at Disneyland Paris.

Straight Up Abilities aims to inspire everyone to be more patient, inclusive, and empathetic through their dance programs.

They are excited to perform at the Indiana State Fair on August 2nd at 2 p.m. on the Dance Stage.