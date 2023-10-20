Strutting for a cause: ‘Sista Strut’ raises Breast Cancer Awareness in style

Sista Strut, the dynamic cause marketing campaign, is back in Indianapolis for its 2nd annual breast cancer support and awareness walk.

Hosted by BJ “The DJ” Holiday from Real 98.3, this event is not only a powerful symbol of unity but also a vital platform for raising awareness about breast cancer in women of color.

With eleven cities participating across the country, Sista Strut has become a force to reckon with.

Learn how this movement started, what sets it apart from other breast cancer awareness walks, and the broader message it aims to spread in Indianapolis.

Join the stride at Victory Field on October 21, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM EDT, and help support the Cancer Support Community of Indianapolis.

Visit IndyStrut.com to register and be a part of this inspiring event.