Student loan repayments resume in October

Join us for a crucial discussion on the resumption of federal student loan repayments.

Bill Wozniak, INvestEd’s Vice President of Communications and Student Services, joined us as our guest to shed light on this important topic.

After a three-year hiatus, federal student loan repayments are set to resume on October 1st, affecting borrowers nationwide.

In Indiana alone, over 900,000 residents carry student loan debt, with an average debt of $32,000 per borrower.

This restart may have a significant financial impact on Hoosiers, many of whom have never made a payment or haven’t done so since before the pandemic.

The good news is that INvestEd, a nonprofit organization in Indiana, offers free and comprehensive resources to assist borrowers in reconnecting with their loan servicers, optimizing repayment plans, and effectively managing their debt obligations.

Take a look at the full video above to learn how to navigate challenges and solutions for those facing student loan repayment.