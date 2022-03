Life.Style.Live!

Study shows American hope to put pandemic behind them this year

Some encouraging news, 65% of Americans say 2022 is the year they put the pandemic behind them and focus on the future.

That’s according to a recent Fidelity Investments study.

Despite the optimism, financial concerns abound and the impact of inflation on retirement plans tops the list of concerns.

Rita Assaf, vice president of retirement at Fidelity Investments, joined us today with insights from the study.

For more information, visit Fidelity.com/planning.