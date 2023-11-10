Su Casa Diversity Gala: Helping the Latino community

Pavel’s World presents “Su Casa envisions a thriving and valued Latino community that benefits all of us.”

This will be a memorable night of live music, drinks, and a prime dinner, all while supporting the mission of Su Casa, which is dedicated to increasing self-sufficiency, health, economic independence, and education, and fostering a sense of belonging among Latino families.

Founded in 1999 as a response to the growing Latin American immigrant community in Columbus, Su Casa has been instrumental in removing barriers and providing essential services to families with limited English proficiency.

Mi Casa es Su Casa, so make yourself at home and enjoy live entertainment from Pavel & Direct Contact and DJ Gil Colombia, a live cultural performance, a buffet-style dinner from Fresh Fork, delicious cocktails, professional Bachata and Salsa dance performances, and much more.

Join us on November 17th, 2023, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Commons for a night of fun and philanthropy.

Please note that this is a 21+ event.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have a great time with friends while making a positive impact on the Latino community!