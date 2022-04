Life.Style.Live!

Sugar Factory Sneak Peek: Popular chain set for grand opening downtown

Life.Style.Live!’s Randall Newsome got a sneak peek at downtown Indy’s newest restaurant on Thursday.

Sugar Factory will celebrate the grand opening of its Indianapolis location on Saturday with a live performance from popular television personality Nick Cannon.

The chain restaurant has nearly three dozen locations worldwide, and features a large menu with brunch, lunch and dinner items.

There are plenty of drinks and deserts to try as well, including smoking cocktail goblets.