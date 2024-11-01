Indianapolis’ Sullivan’s Steakhouse prepares for bustling Thanksgiving weekend

Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Indianapolis is preparing for a busy weekend, rolling out a new Thanksgiving menu. John Stanley, Director of Operations, shared that the three-course Thanksgiving meal, priced at $51, includes a choice of starter, gourmet turkey, two side dishes, and dessert. “We’ve been around for 27 years, so we always want to create a great value and experience,” Stanley said, adding that Sullivan’s also offers take-and-bake orders for Thanksgiving, allowing customers to enjoy a gourmet meal at home.

Executive Chef Alex Belser showcased some of Sullivan’s new menu items, including seared scallops with asparagus risotto and a lemon cream sauce. Belser emphasized simplicity in cooking scallops, explaining that a hot pan and a light salt and pepper seasoning bring out the natural flavors of the dish.

In addition to Thanksgiving offerings, Sullivan’s expects high traffic with Taylor Swift’s concert in town, with reservations filling quickly. Stanley noted, “We’re staffed up, ready to go, and looking forward to welcoming guests.” For reservations, diners can visit sullivanssteakhouse.com.