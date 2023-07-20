Summer beauty trends with Beau Nelson

Beau Nelson, a renowned celebrity makeup artist, joined us Thursday morning to share a few summer beauty tips and tricks! He provided valuable insights and expertise on the beauty industry, focusing on this summer’s hottest beauty trends and the importance of inclusivity.

Beau Nelson, based in Los Angeles, started his professional makeup career at the young age of 14. With his exceptional understanding of color, Beau has collaborated with esteemed brands like Chanel, Miu Miu, and Giorgio Armani. He has worked with numerous renowned photographers and his client list includes Kristen Stewart, Riley Keough, Karlie Kloss, Zoe Kravitz, and many other notable celebrities. In the interview, Beau will discuss creating inclusivity in beauty and share the best hyper-inclusive beauty products for summer 2023. His collaboration with JCPenney Beauty highlights their diverse assortment of female-founded and BIPOC brands, emphasizing the importance of celebrating diversity in the beauty industry.