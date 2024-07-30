Summer cooking with Firefighter Tim: pineapple-themed recipes

In the kitchen, Firefighter Tim is preparing a teriyaki chicken with pineapple glaze. The dish includes sautéed onions and garlic, enhanced with teriyaki marinades from the store, and spices like smoked paprika and Cajun seasoning. Crushed pineapples and honey are added for a unique flavor. The chicken is marinated overnight and then cooked in a cast iron skillet, followed by baking at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Tim explains that he uses cast iron for its ability to add iron to meals and that simple, quick meals are ideal for the firehouse. The final dish is served with basmati rice, topped with the pineapple glaze.

Next, Firefighter Tim prepares a Hawaiian pineapple bread pudding using sweet home rolls and challah bread. The mix includes chunks of butter, crushed pineapple, sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon. A coconut milk mixture with sugar, cinnamon, brown sugar, and egg is added to the bread and left to soak overnight. Before baking, the dish is topped with cherries and a glaze made from rum and coconut.

Tim shares a personal tip about the anti-inflammatory benefits of pineapples and mentions how he used them for recovery after shoulder surgery. He notes that while the bread pudding is perfect for summer, it would also be a cozy treat for colder days, especially with vanilla bean ice cream.

