Summer fun, travel tips

Summer is finally here and whether you are enjoying time at home with family or finally hitting the road for the first time in years for summer travel, lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some great summer ideas for your family.

Easy travel with kids

WAYB

WAYB’s Pico Portable Car Seat – $380

Deluxe Pico Travel Bag – $80

Pico Cup Holder – $35

Pico Travel Bag – $60

Vehicle Seat Protector – $45

· With Summer “Revenge Travel” in full swing, WAYB’s Pico Portable Car Seat is a total game-changer for family travel – whether its on the road or in the air – the sleek and ultra-lightweight compact folding seat has become a must-have for parents with little ones in tow (kids ages 2-5).

· Weighing in at only eight pounds, the Pico is available in chic neutral colors with sleek aluminum frames.

· It also features WAYB’s AstroKnit — a breathable and temperature-regulating wool mesh which keeps kiddos looking and feeling cool and comfortable all summer long!

Available at wayb.com

A refreshing summer drink

True North

True North Pure Energy Seltzer – 12 pack on Amazon – $17.99-$24.99

· True North Pure Energy Seltzer is a Plant-Based Clean Energy Drink with zero artificial flavors, colors, sugar, sweeter or calories

· It has about half the caffeine as coffeehouse brewed coffee, on an ounce per ounce basis, but still gives you a pick-me-up

· It’s seltzer with energy

· Available in six flavors: Cucumber Lime, Black Cherry, Mandarin Yuzu, Watermelon Mist, Grapefruit Lemonade, White Peach Pear

Visit truenorthenergy.com to find where to buy in stores and online including Amazon

Make traveling with the kids easier

Yeti

Tundra® 45 Hard Cooler (Alpine Yellow) – $325.00

Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler® (Charcoal) – $325.00

Rambler® 24oz Mug (Offshore Blue) – $35.00

Rambler® 26oz Stackable Cup (Alpine Yellow) – $35.00

· The Hopper M20 is YETI’s brand new and improved backpack cooler. Launching earlier this spring, the M20 features a new MagShield Access that uses powerful magnets to create an ultra leak-resistant shield that stays open when you need it and seals closed with a gentle push. This soft cooler fits roughly 18 cans when using the recommended 2:1 ice-to-can ratio.

· The Tundra 45 Hard Cooler is one of YETI’s most popular products, setting the standard for quality, durability and performance. Featuring up to 3 inches of insulation, the Tundra Hard Cooler is capable of keeping ice for days in the hot summer heat, or great for resting your brisket and keeping it hot and ready for hours during your next backyard BBQ.

· YETI Rambler Drinkware is made from durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation to protect the temp of your beverages at all costs. Our newest limited edition seasonal colors include Bimini Pink, Offshore Blue and Alpine Yellow.

Visit yeti.com to purchase

