Life.Style.Live!

Summer margaritas, dips and taco specials from Condado Tacos

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

Condado Tacos is ringing in the summer season with seasonal limited time items! Brandon Birnell, the Asst Regional Manager who oversees Condado’s 4 Indianapolis restaurants, joined us to tell us more.

Here are the specials:

  • Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco: $5.25…Secret shell alert (Shhhh!) Flour with Kewl ranch shell with smoked cheddar queso, roasted chicken, crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced roma tomatoes and avocado ranch.
  • Mango Guacamole: $9…Carribean inspired guac topped with fresh mango, jalepenos, red onion, cilantro, habanero mango sauce and tajin. Served with house-made tortilla chips.
  • Margaritas:
  • La Verdita: Reposado Tequila, orange liqueur, pineapple, mint, cilantro, jalapeno, lime and agave
  • Guava Lemonada: Reposado Tequila, orange liqueur, guava, with our house-made Lemonade
  • Jamaica Jamaica: Reposado Tequila, orange liqueur, hibiscus, lime and agave, topped with Ginger Beer

You can learn more about Condado Tacos here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

News /

More abortion limits in Indiana may pit lawmakers against prosecutors

Indiana News /

White House staff joined call with Paul Whelan’s sister after she ripped Biden administration

National /

American Airlines is tripling pilots’ pay after a scheduling glitch left thousands of flights without pilots

Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.