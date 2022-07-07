Life.Style.Live!

Summer margaritas, dips and taco specials from Condado Tacos

Condado Tacos is ringing in the summer season with seasonal limited time items! Brandon Birnell, the Asst Regional Manager who oversees Condado’s 4 Indianapolis restaurants, joined us to tell us more.

Here are the specials:

Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco: $5.25…Secret shell alert (Shhhh!) Flour with Kewl ranch shell with smoked cheddar queso, roasted chicken, crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced roma tomatoes and avocado ranch.

Mango Guacamole: $9…Carribean inspired guac topped with fresh mango, jalepenos, red onion, cilantro, habanero mango sauce and tajin. Served with house-made tortilla chips.

Margaritas:

La Verdita: Reposado Tequila, orange liqueur, pineapple, mint, cilantro, jalapeno, lime and agave

Guava Lemonada: Reposado Tequila, orange liqueur, guava, with our house-made Lemonade

Jamaica Jamaica: Reposado Tequila, orange liqueur, hibiscus, lime and agave, topped with Ginger Beer

