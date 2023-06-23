Summer must-haves with Valerie Greenberg

Summer is finally here, and to help us make the most of the season, we have Valerie Greenberg, a renowned celebrity lifestyle expert and red-carpet host.

Greenburg, also the founder of the website “You’ve Been Validated,” is well-known for her A-list celebrity interviews and frequent appearances on network shows.

In this segment, Greenburg will be sharing her top suggestions for must-have items and experiences for a super summer. A-listers are enjoying the summer! We discussed the essential items everyone needs, tips for choosing a place to stay when traveling, ways to create a backyard oasis for more leisure time, strategies for enjoying the outdoors without pests causing hassle, and where viewers can find more information.

Valerie’s expertise and insights will surely inspire you to have an incredible and enjoyable summer season.