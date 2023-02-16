Life.Style.Live!

Sunday’s episode of Grateful Rescue TV will feature inspiring story of dogs’ lives after puppy mills

On this Sunday’s episode of Grateful Rescue TV, viewers will learn about how one community member is caring for her puppy mill dogs. President and Founder of Grateful Rescue Pamela Terhune joined us today to preview the episode.

Belinda Nelson has three puppy mill dogs and has taken the extra time and care to help them blossom. Belinda takes a soft and loving approach with these traumatized pups so they can be their whole selves.

Here is more information about Grateful Rescue:

Grateful Rescue INC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, takes unwanted domestic dogs & cats that find their way to us, rehabilitate and place them in loving homes. Soon we will begin construction on thirty-eight acres of land on the west side of Muncie, Indiana. We will operate as Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary to:

Manage more than one thousand animals that were on shelter ‘kill’ lists across the midwestern United States on any given day.

Present educational programs to the public in order to change the perception of what these animals really are, living, breathing creatures.

Advocate for the humane treatment of all animals, all in a beautifully tranquil sanctuary setting where stress-free animals will connect with happy people that come to get involved.

For more information visit www.Gratefulrescue.org