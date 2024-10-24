Michael Cudlitz teases heartfelt conclusion to ‘Superman & Lois’ in final season

Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor provided insight into the final season of the hit series “Superman & Lois.” He is rather enthusiastic about this wrap-up that’s going to give the fans some form of closure. Of course, the fourth and final season is going to be full of drama and resolution, especially for his character, Lex Luthor.

“I’m excited for the fans this season,” he says. “We found out this would be our last season, which is great because we get to actually end the show the way we want to. The writers get to complete this amazing family drama about the Kents, and the fans will see where they land.” Cudlitz went on to say that the final season will be full of comic book elements sure to please long-time fans of the Superman franchise but also offer satisfying conclusions for those who’ve been with the series since the beginning.

Speaking of Lex Luthor, Cudlitz promised there was more to the character’s story in the weeks to come. “This week is big for Lex because I think you’ll get a sense of where he’s coming from, you’ll get a really clear picture of what was done to him and why we are where we are today,” he promised viewers a more wholesome understanding of Lex’s motivations.

Cudlitz also opined on the appeal of playing the villain, noting that playing a character like Lex allows for some complex storytelling. “A villain thinks they’re the hero in their story, and usually has layers that show you how they got to where they are,” he said. “The best actors playing villains make you feel just a little sorry for them, even if just for a moment.”

More personally, Cudlitz remembered his own earliest memory of Superman. “My first memory of Superman was the original TV show. I loved it, came home from school and watched it,” he recalled. Cudlitz, though admitting he was not much of a comic book reader growing up, said he dived into some graphic novels finally when he got an opportunity, with shows like “The Walking Dead” and later “Superman & Lois,” to get a grasp on how deep the characters-like Lex Luthor-can go.

He promised fans a thrilling yet emotional conclusion to the series as the stakes mount in this final season. “Superman & Lois” has been a staple for fans of this genre of superheroes, and the ending is set to be both heartfelt and true to its comic book roots.

Tune in to the final season of “Superman & Lois” Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on WISH-TV. For more about the show’s final season, head over to cwtv.com.