Support first responders at Indianapolis Public Safety Foundation’s annual event

The Indianapolis Public Safety Foundation is celebrating its 10th year of honoring first responders with a special event that includes a concert. Dane Nutty, president and CEO of the foundation, shared that this year’s event will be bigger than ever, featuring a concert by country music artist Clayton Anderson. Nutty explained that the goal of the event, titled “Frontline,” is to thank police officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and other first responders for their service, while also raising money for the foundation.

“This is the first time we’ve added a concert of this magnitude,” Nutty said. “We really want to engage a larger audience and create opportunities for dialogue and better relationships between the community and the first responders that serve them.”

Anderson, who has performed across the country, was eager to participate. “It was an easy yes for me,” Anderson said. “I have a lot of friends and family who are first responders, and this is a great opportunity to celebrate them.”

The event will take place on Thursday, October 10, beginning at 4:30 p.m. with the “Tactical Tailgate,” an interactive display of emergency vehicles and equipment. “This is for everyone, whether you’re six or 60,” Nutty said. “You can get on a fire engine, put on SWAT gear, and experience what first responders do.”

The concert will kick off at 7:30 p.m., starting with a performance by the Dane Clark Band, followed by Anderson. “It’s going to be the nicest late October day I’ve ever seen,” Anderson added. “I’ve put together my dream band for this, and I think it will be the best show we’ve ever had.”

The event will be held at the Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park. For more information, visit LiveNation.com.