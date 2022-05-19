Life.Style.Live!

Support Gutty’s Comedy Club tonight for family-friendly laughs

Life.Style.Live! is all about the laughs, and our very own lifestyle expert Randall Newsome is performing standup tonight for an amazing cause. Gutty’s Comedy Club has been a source of joy in our community over the past few years, but they have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. The family-friendly comedy club is now fighting to keep its doors open.

Dennis Tooley of Gutty’s Comedy Club joined us today to share the inspiration behind this clean comedy club and how the business is fighting to keep the laughs alive.

The “For Laughs Sake” fundraiser is happening on Thursday, May 19 at Gutty’s Comedy Club in Greenwood. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

To find out more information on the event, visit the Gutty’s Comedy Club website here or visit the Facebook event. If you cannot make the event but would like to support Gutty’s Comedy Club, click here.