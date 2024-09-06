Sweetgreen: Inspiring Healthy Communities feat. Mike Epps

Sweetgreen is a nationally loved restaurant known for its salads, plates, and bowls, made with high-quality ingredients that are good for both people and the planet. Chef Chad Brauze, the head chef at Sweetgreen, joined us to share some exciting new dishes.

Chef Chad prepared Sweetgreen’s newest addition, caramelized garlic steak. Chef Chad showed how to cook the steak and then combined it with wild rice, roasted sweet potatoes, spicy broccoli, tomatoes, and pesto vinaigrette, making the popular Caramelized Garlic Steak Plate.

Next, Chef Chad made the Harvest Bowl, Sweetgreen’s top fall dish. Made with creamy goat cheese, crispy apples, and crunchy almonds.

But wait…that’s not all. Comedian and Actor Mike Epps joined in on the fun! He made his version of the perfect salad!

Sweetgreen is growing in Indiana with four locations, including two in Indianapolis, one in Fishers, and another in Bloomington.

They plan to open a fifth location in Carmel’s Clay Terrace by early next year.

To find the nearest Sweetgreen and stay updated, customers can visit their website or download the Sweetgreen app.

Chef Chad’s passion for good food and Sweetgreen’s commitment to quality make this restaurant a standout option for healthy, delicious meals.