Sylvan Learning partners with Indiana Learns for supplemental tutoring sessions

Indiana Learns, which just launched, is a state-funded program that provides financial assistance of $500 to 4th and 5th-grade students for supplemental tutoring sessions and Sylvan Learning in West and South Indianapolis has made the commitment to also provide $250 towards their tutoring as well.

This match will allow students to attend Sylvan for twenty-five sessions giving them an opportunity for significant skill focus and growth.

Through the partnership with Indiana Learns Throughout Indiana, 16 Sylvan Learning locations have partnered with the state-funded tutoring assistance program which will help cover 30 school districts throughout the state.

Sarah Miller, executive director and franchisee of Sylvan Learning, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the importance of this initiative and how it will provide the necessary support for young students as testing scores are at a historic low and how local families can inquire about Indiana Learns and receive assistance for their children.

