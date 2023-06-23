Symphony on The Prairie returns

Amy Kniffen, Acting Associate Principal Viola of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, is ready to enchant viewers with her musical prowess. She proudly shared that she plays the viola. During the segment, Amy performed two captivating pieces. The first is “Ad lib and slow walk” by Emanuel Vardi, from the Suite on American Folk Songs. The second piece is the “Courante” from JS Bach’s Suite in G Major, BWV 1007.

Viewers can also look forward to the exciting ISO performances at Kroger Symphony on the Prairie this summer. Highlights of the season include the Music of Harry Potter on opening weekend, the Star-Spangled Symphony celebration with fireworks, a live-to-film performance of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the Music of ABBA accompanied by the ISO.

With a total of 25 concerts to choose from, including tributes to Billy Joel, Elton John, Whitney Houston, Fleetwood Mac, and more, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra promises a delightful and diverse musical experience for all. Tickets can be purchased on the ISO’s website or through various other channels mentioned.