Taco Tuesday: Condado Tacos

Prepare your taste buds for a fiesta as we’re joined by Brandon Birnell, the Assistant Regional Manager of Condado Tacos, to celebrate Taco Tuesday in style. He shared taco hacks that promise to elevate your taco game to the next level. Get ready to witness the creation of two mouthwatering taco masterpieces—the El Santo and the Southwest Midwest—as Brandon showcases the art of crafting Condado’s signature tacos.

The taco festivities continued as he showed us how to make their house margarita. That’s not all! He also introduced us to the world of flavor with a house margarita flight featuring three additional flavors. Condado Tacos can be found at four convenient locations in Mass Ave., Broad Ripple, Carmel, and Noblesville, with an exciting fifth location set to open in Greenwood in Q1 2024. So, get ready to savor the flavors of Taco Tuesday with Condado Tacos and discover the taco and margarita magic that awaits at their vibrant establishments.