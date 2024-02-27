Taco Tuesday with Condado Tacos

Condado Tacos, recognized as a pioneer in Next Gen restaurant ventures, debuted in 2014 with its primary location in the lively Short North neighborhood near Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Since then, the brand has expanded significantly, operating 49 eateries across 10 states, including major cities like Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Nashville. Plans for further growth are on the horizon for 2024.

Condado Tacos emphasizes the creation of tasty, preservative-free tacos, complemented by drinks made with fresh fruit purees and an extensive selection of tequilas and beers.

Differentiating itself, the restaurant refrains from using freezers, prioritizing freshness.

Offering a customizable dining experience, patrons can personalize their meals by selecting toppings, and proteins, and from various creatively-stuffed taco shells and double-deckers.

The menu regularly introduces new items like limited-time offerings, dips, and recently added Crave Bowls.

Condado Tacos fosters a lively atmosphere with original hand-painted mural art, creating a social, dynamic space that celebrates its staff and customers’ individuality.