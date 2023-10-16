Tails and Trails Rescue is preparing to host their Country Tails and Craft Ales event

Tails and Trails Rescue is hosting an event called Country Tails and Craft Ales taking place on October 21 at German Park! The non-profit rescue provides shelter, food, medical care, and love for dogs.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be food, beer, wine, music, and a silent auction. Dogs are welcome!

Adults are $5 and kids under 17 are free.

