Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Tails and Trails Rescue is preparing to host their Country Tails and Craft Ales event

Country Tails and Craft Ales event

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Tails and Trails Rescue is hosting an event called Country Tails and Craft Ales taking place on October 21 at German Park! The non-profit rescue provides shelter, food, medical care, and love for dogs.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be food, beer, wine, music, and a silent auction. Dogs are welcome!

Adults are $5 and kids under 17 are free.

For more information visit their website.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Hoagies and Hops features an...
Life.Style.Live! /
Author looks at impact of...
Life.Style.Live! /
This Indianapolis real estate broker...
Life.Style.Live! /
What is White Cane Safety...
Life.Style.Live! /
New exhibit shines a light...
Life.Style.Live! /
Don’t wake the house! When...
News /
Celebrate Science Indiana will feature...
Life.Style.Live! /
Halloween Boo Bash at The...
Life.Style.Live! /