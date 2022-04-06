Life.Style.Live!

Take a sneak peek inside LEGOLAND New York theme park & resort

The summer travel forecast is bright, and with the easing of pandemic restrictions and mandates, experts are forecasting a 2022 travel boom.

In recent weeks, travel agents and hotel operators have reported a significant increase in bookings and more than half (56%) of Americans are planning a trip this spring and 37% are planning to travel during spring break, compared to only 29% who were traveling at this time in 2021.

For the many families eager for a spring break getaway, now may be the time to book. On April 8, LEGOLAND® New York Resort will open its doors for the 2022 season.

Matt Besterman, LEGOLAND New York Resort Public Relations Manager, and Julie Estrada, Merlin Entertainments Head of Public Relations North America, joined us Wednesday with an inside look at this year’s biggest highlights and newest attractions live from LEGOLAND New York in the beautiful Hudson Valley, just 60 miles from New York City!

From the beloved Brick Street and MINILAND to the debut of a new water playground and the first annual July 4th Red, White & Boom celebration, Julie and Matt will talk about what families can expect during their visit and share tips to planning a spring break vacation.

About LEGOLAND® New York Resort:

There are 30 million bricks (or 15,000 models) throughout the park, and families can certainly spend an entire day taking Instagram pics with them all, riding new and innovative rides and participating in various LEGO-themed activities.

Visitors can currently visit seven different “lands” laid out as a loop around the park.

LEGOLAND New York Resort is situated in Goshen, NY, just 60 miles northwest of New York City.

The park officially opened on July 9, 2021, and a LEGO-themed hotel opened in August 2021.

For more information, visit legoland.com/new-york.