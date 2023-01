Life.Style.Live!

Take flight with a yellow billed kite bird from Silly Safaris

Wild Wednesdays have returned for 2023! To start of the new year, Amazon John, Wildlife expert and founder of Silly Safaris, joined us with one special guest.

Patty Spitler got to hold a yellow billed kite bird on today’s show! The bird was an Intra-African breeding migrant bird.

