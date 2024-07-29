Tangram chosen as official charity partner for Gen Con 2024

Tangram is excited to announce its selection as an official charity partner for Gen Con 2024, the largest tabletop gaming convention in North America.

Alongside The Rose Gauntlet Foundation, Tangram has been chosen to benefit from Gen Con’s charitable efforts for the year.

Gen Con has been a key part of the Indianapolis community since 2003 and has a strong history of supporting local charities.

To date, it has raised over $425,000 for its charity partners. As part of this new partnership, Tangram will receive proceeds from Gen Con’s fundraising activities throughout the year.

These activities include popular events like “Cardhalla,” where giant playing card structures are built and then knocked down, and a game auction featuring rare items donated by exhibitors and collectors.

Tangram will also have promotional opportunities and table space at the convention to connect with attendees and raise awareness about their important work in the community.

Tangram is thrilled to be selected as a charity partner for Gen Con 2024. This partnership will help Tangram continue its mission of empowering individuals with disabilities.

Jackie Martin, Director of Marketing at Gen Con, shared more about the decision to partner with Tangram.

The organization is grateful to Gen Con for the support and recognition of its efforts to create a more inclusive society.

Sam Criss, Tangram CEO, noted that this recognition underscores Gen Con’s unwavering commitment to championing diversity, equity, and inclusion.

As Tangram stands together with Gen Con, the importance of raising awareness for disability inclusion is emphasized.

This partnership will support Tangram’s programs that help Hoosiers with disabilities live full, meaningful, and happy lives at home and as members of their community.

Ari Campbell, Chief Program Strategy Officer at Tangram, expressed excitement about the opportunities this partnership brings.

Tangram is also collaborating with Gen Con to introduce new accessibility features and enhancements at the event, promoting inclusivity and ease of access for all attendees.

Through Tangram Business Resourcing, they proudly offer accessibility consulting services, demonstrating their commitment to advancing inclusion and accessibility at large-scale events.

Additionally, Tangram provides consulting services for accessibility and inclusive hiring, as well as DEI training courses, to local businesses and organizations looking to improve their practices in these areas.

For more information on how Tangram Business Resourcing can assist your business, visit: Tangram Contact Us.

Tangram’s dedication to empowering individuals with disabilities aligns perfectly with Gen Con’s values. This partnership will help raise awareness and funds for Tangram’s important mission.