Tangram: Supporting children with autism through tailored programs, services

Shannon Duggan, Chief Administrative Officer, and Kari Sheward, VP of Behavioral Health and Clinical Services at Tangram, joined us to discuss their specialized programs for children with autism.

Tangram is dedicated to providing comprehensive support for children and families, focusing on early intervention, therapy, and specialized services that cater to the unique needs of each child.

One of Tangram’s key offerings is the Early Learner ABA Program, which is designed for young children aged 2-10.

This program is tailored to provide early intervention and individualized support, emphasizing engagement and collaboration with families.

The goal is to address the diverse needs of children in various environments, including home, school, and clinical settings.

Tangram’s multidisciplinary team, consisting of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs), and Behavior Consultants, works together to support children holistically.

Tangram also uses an assent-based model in their therapy services. This approach prioritizes the child’s consent and participation in therapy, promoting autonomy, choice, and empowerment throughout the process.

It enhances engagement, motivation, and outcomes for children, making the therapy experience more positive and effective.

Tangram offers diagnostic testing services without a long waitlist. This allows for early identification and personalized treatment planning, ensuring that children can receive the help they need as soon as possible.

Tangram also collaborates with many insurance providers to make these services accessible to a broad range of families, helping them navigate coverage and financial considerations.

To further support their mission, Tangram hosts fundraising events, such as their upcoming Golf Outing on October 10th at Hillview Golf Course and Country Club in Franklin.

The event aims to raise funds for the Connie J. Dillman Center for Autism and Behavioral Health, contributing to the enhancement of services and resources for children with autism.

Tangram’s commitment to improving the lives of children with autism and their families is evident in the thoughtful design of their programs and services.

By providing tailored support, promoting autonomy in therapy, and ensuring broad accessibility, Tangram continues to make a positive impact on the community.