Taste of Indy food festival returns for 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Taste of Indy food festival is back for 2024 and organizers hope it will be bigger than ever.

Nidhi Parehk-Patel is the festival organizer. She joined the Life.Style.Live! crew along with owner of Iozzo’s Garden of Italy, Katie Harris, to help preview the event.

Iozzo’s will have meatball martinis as well as cannolis for sale at the Taste of Indy.

The meatball martinis mirror a dish they serve at the restaurant. They will serve a smaller scale version for Taste of Indy.

In all, 25 restaurants will participate in the one day festival.

The event is Indy’s largest food festival.

Parehk-Patel says this is the first time since the pandemic they are attempting to bring Taste of Indy back to a large scale event of this magnitude.

The locally driven festival is a vibrant celebration of the community, highlighting the best restaurants, businesses, and artists in the area.

Attendees can enjoy interactive chef demonstrations, unwind in a wine and beer garden, and experience family-friendly entertainment, including all-day concerts and a dedicated kids’ play area.

Admission tickets are $15 each and are available now at www.tasteofindy.org.

Ages 10 and younger are free.

Food tickets are priced at $1 per ticket and can be redeemed for food, beverages and alcohol at the event.

They are also looking for volunteers to help with the event.

Volunteers will receive free admission to the Taste of Indy as well as a meal pass to taste all the great food.

The festival takes place on Saturday, July 6 at the White River State Park.