Taste of Innova Wings & Greens: A permanent food fixture at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Taste of Innova Wings & Greens: A permanent food fixture at the fieldhouse

In a press event held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday morning, Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Levy Restaurants introduced a delectable lineup of new food offerings and the return of the KeyBank Guest Chef Program for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The program, which originally launched during the previous season, showcases ten local culinary entrepreneurs, offering fans a taste of Indianapolis’ diverse culinary scene.

Notably, Mambos Cheesesteak Grill and Taste of Innova Wings & Greens will become permanent fixtures at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, along with the addition of JohnTom’s Barbecue Sauce and Tea’s Me Café, owned by Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings.

The partnership between PS&E, Levy, and KeyBank aims to invest in the local community and support minority-owned small businesses, enhancing the fan experience at the venue.