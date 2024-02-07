Taste of Innova Wings + Greens making history during NBA All-Star weekend

Taste of Innova Wings + Greens is set to make history as part of the NBA All-Star 2024 festivities in a monumental way.

It marks the first-ever occasion where a family-owned, women-led, and minority-owned restaurant will be integrated, operational, and actively participating across all three major All-Star locations: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Convention Center from February 15th to February 18th.

Stay updated and witness this historic milestone by following Taste of Innova Wings + Greens on all social media platforms as they go on this groundbreaking journey.