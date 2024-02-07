Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Taste of Innova Wings + Greens making history during NBA All-Star weekend

Taste of Innova Wings + Greens making history during NBA All-Star weekend

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Taste of Innova Wings + Greens is set to make history as part of the NBA All-Star 2024 festivities in a monumental way.

It marks the first-ever occasion where a family-owned, women-led, and minority-owned restaurant will be integrated, operational, and actively participating across all three major All-Star locations: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Convention Center from February 15th to February 18th.

Stay updated and witness this historic milestone by following Taste of Innova Wings + Greens on all social media platforms as they go on this groundbreaking journey.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at SoChatti
Life.Style.Live! /
Nyla Nova STEMversity: Educating leaders...
Life.Style.Live! /
Gadget Guy: Health & wellness...
Life.Style.Live! /
German Wine Queens visit Indiana
Life.Style.Live! /
Parlor Doughnuts announces new Fishers...
Life.Style.Live! /
Former American Idol contestant talks...
Life.Style.Live! /
Quepid Sweethearts Ball raising money...
Life.Style.Live! /
Celebrating Black artists in Indy:...
Life.Style.Live! /