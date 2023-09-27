Taste of Innova Wings + Greens now serving at Lucas Oil Stadium

Taste of Innova Wings + Greens joined us Wednesday morning with some menu items that are healthy and flavorful!

Founded by Kara Hawkins, who also heads the global company Innova Art, their mission is to make the world a better place with one bite, one interaction, one product, and one experience at a time.

Their roots run deep in Indianapolis, and they’re proud to be a family-owned and operated restaurant.

Leading the charge is Kara herself, alongside her mother Monique Hawkins, who serves as our Executive Chef and General Manager.

They’re bringing a taste of innovation to the heart of Indiana.

With their new Pan Asian Teriyaki wings and Italian Parm wings, they’re pushing the boundaries of flavor.

They’re also thrilled to announce our third location on the terrace level at Lucas Oil Stadium, where you can catch all the action during the Colts’ season and more.

Don’t forget about their second location at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where they’re gearing up for the upcoming Pacer season and NBA All-Star events.

At Taste of Innova Wings + Greens, their passion for community and service spans generations. Be sure to check them out!