Taste of Innova Wings + Greens

Welcome to Taste of Innova Wings + Greens, a culinary haven founded and owned by Kara Hawkins, the visionary behind the global company, Innova Artis. This family-owned and operated restaurant, based in Indianapolis, is a manifestation of Kara’s mission to bring positive change to the world, one delectable taste, exceptional service, and memorable experience at a time. At Taste of Innova, we take immense pride in our family legacy, which spans generations and revolves around community, service, and love. Kara, alongside her mother Monique Hawkins, the Executive Chef and General Manager, along with their dedicated family and team of professionals, work tirelessly to bring a fusion of international and traditional recipes to the table.

Among the culinary delights awaiting you at Taste of Innova are their signature Traditional Innova Chicken Wings, boasting the unique flavor of Uncle Nearest Innova Chile, a truly special treat. If you’re looking for soulful and satisfying greens, you won’t be disappointed with Innova Greens, collard greens expertly cooked in smoked turkey for a mouthwatering experience. For those seeking a delightful vegetarian option, the Innova Fried Cauliflower, hand-battered to perfection, is sure to win hearts. Each dish is crafted with a blend of innovation and tradition, incorporating comforting flavors that cater to diverse palates. So come, join us on this flavor-filled journey as we continue to spread joy and goodness, one scrumptious bite at a time.