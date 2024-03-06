Tax season tips with Leanna Haakons

As the pressure mounts with the fast-approaching tax deadline of April 15th, individuals are gearing up to navigate the financial complexities.

Offering invaluable assistance during this time is Financial Expert and Best-Selling Author, Leanna Haakon.

Known for her appearances on network business shows and her acclaimed book, YOUNG, FUN AND FINALLY FREE: Live the Good Life and Build a Kick-Ass Future, Haakon is poised to share timely tips to alleviate some of the stress associated with tax season.

Beyond her expertise in financial matters, Haakon is passionately dedicated to promoting financial literacy across all generations, injecting a sense of enjoyment into the often daunting realm of finance.