Life.Style.Live!

Taxman Brewing Company showcases Devour Indy Summerfest menu

Devour Indy Summerfest is currently in its second week, and it runs through Sunday, September 4.

Taxman Brewing Company chefs Daniel Keiner and Verdell Ferguson joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a taste of their mussel appetizer, hen & waffle entrée and BBQ salmon appetizer.

Taxman Brewing Company is offering a three course meal for $35 for their Summer Fest menu.

During Devour Indy Summerfest almost 120 restaurants are showcasing value priced, three-course menus.

Diners can search for restaurants on the Devour Indy website by side of town, cuisine, menu (including carry out!) and even type of ownership. We’ve also added a map to our website!

It’s no secret that everyone is understaffed right now, so plan ahead! Devour Indy goers are encouraged to make reservations and be patient. The mission and purpose of Devour Indy is to support the restaurants and the people who run them.

This Summerfest, Devour Indy will be benefitting the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund. The Hospitality Relief Fund was created by the INRLA to give back to employees of the hospitality industry who are still reeling in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and who were among the first to face economic fallout.

Don’t forget to check out the 2022 Summerfest Cocktail Competition Winners, including the Lynchburg Coldbrew at Prime47 Carmel.

Click here to plan your last week of Devour Indy.