Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Tay Bronson releases sophomore album

LSL TAY BRONSON

by: Cody Adams
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Singer-songwriter Tay Bronson releases his sophomore album, “Bad Apple”.

Known for his traditional country sound infused with wit, humor, and observations of the human experience, Tay Bronson is back with a collection of songs that highlight his distinctive style.

“Bad Apple” offers a diverse mix of tracks that showcase Bronson’s knack for storytelling, etched with lighthearted and poignant themes. 

With “Bad Apple”, Bronson and his band, “The Tackle Box,” take a more cavalier approach, embracing infectious songwriting that’s both relatable and engaging.

“The thought here is, don’t take yourself too seriously,” shares Bronson, who has been actively creating music since 1991.

“There’s always going to be someone more clever, funnier, or prettier” says Bronson.

He stopped by the Life.Style.Live! studio to perform a couple songs off of his new album.

You can see Tay Bronson and the Tackle Box perform at the Tarkington Theatre on September 12.  

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Prime 47: GameDay Brunch menu...
Life.Style.Live! /
Vino Mobile Bar: Pairing wine...
Life.Style.Live! /
8th Annual Love Thy Neighborhood...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indiana Fossils: What you need...
Life.Style.Live! /
The Jollof Buka: Green stew
Life.Style.Live! /
Black-owned lingerie company to model...
Life.Style.Live! /
Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe hosting...
Life.Style.Live! /
Mike Epps hosting free concert...
Life.Style.Live! /