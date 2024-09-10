Tay Bronson releases sophomore album

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Singer-songwriter Tay Bronson releases his sophomore album, “Bad Apple”.

Known for his traditional country sound infused with wit, humor, and observations of the human experience, Tay Bronson is back with a collection of songs that highlight his distinctive style.

“Bad Apple” offers a diverse mix of tracks that showcase Bronson’s knack for storytelling, etched with lighthearted and poignant themes.

With “Bad Apple”, Bronson and his band, “The Tackle Box,” take a more cavalier approach, embracing infectious songwriting that’s both relatable and engaging.

“The thought here is, don’t take yourself too seriously,” shares Bronson, who has been actively creating music since 1991.

“There’s always going to be someone more clever, funnier, or prettier” says Bronson.

He stopped by the Life.Style.Live! studio to perform a couple songs off of his new album.

You can see Tay Bronson and the Tackle Box perform at the Tarkington Theatre on September 12.