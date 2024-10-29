Taylor Swift-inspired event at Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe celebrates National Cat Day

KJ, known as the “Kitty Correspondent,” is hosting a Taylor Swift-themed event at the Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe, just in time for National Cat Day. Inspired by Swift’s love for cats, the event is called the “Didn’t Get Tickets to Taylor” party and aims to bring the Swiftie spirit to those unable to attend the concert. “We’ll be making friendship bracelets and hanging out with fabulous cats,” KJ shares, adding that there will also be trivia and prizes for attendees.

The event features themed giveaways like Taylor Swift coloring books and other playful items, and activities to keep attendees entertained in true Swiftie fashion. For younger guests or those who prefer something different, coloring books are provided to keep everyone engaged.

Tickets for Saturday’s party are sold out, but fans can still join the festivities on Sunday by reserving through KJ’s website, KJOnTheAir.com. KJ promises, “We’ll have almost as much fun as if we were actually at the Taylor Show.”