Fazit’s glitter freckles are the must-have accessory for Taylor Swift fans in Indianapolis

Taylor Swift fans heading to Indianapolis this weekend will spot a trending cosmetic product, glitter freckle patches by Fazit, thanks to the brand’s co-founder Aliett Buttelman. These glitter freckles have gained widespread popularity, particularly among Swift’s fans. “We wanted to create a product…you can put on in 30 to 60 seconds,” Buttelman said, emphasizing that the patches are waterproof and designed to last, even during high-energy activities like Swift’s 3.5-hour performances.

The glitter freckle patches first went viral at Coachella in 2024, selling out within a week despite not yet being stocked in Fazit’s warehouse. Buttelman shared that the product’s success has spurred pop-up shops in cities nationwide, including this weekend at Indianapolis’s Urban Outfitters, where fans can purchase the freckles and receive in-store applications from 12-2 p.m.

Fazit’s mission goes beyond aesthetics; the brand promotes inclusivity and self-expression, providing products that enhance, rather than conceal, facial features. “Inclusivity, celebrating anyone’s skin…and celebrating individuality,” Buttelman noted. Fazit also offers skincare patches for various skin concerns, from acne scars to ingrown hairs.

The brand has seen a significant boost from Taylor Swift’s use of the product, which Buttelman described as the “Taylor Swift effect,” with increased demand and upcoming retail launches. For information on Indianapolis pop-up locations, visit fazitbeauty.com.