Taylor Swift-inspired helmets auctioned to support Women in Motorsports North America

As hundreds of thousands prepare for Taylor Swift to take over Lucas Oil Stadium, the racing industry is getting in on the Swift hysteria.

Bell Racing Helmets is the world’s leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art head protection designed for professional and amateur drivers competing in the sport of auto racing.

In 2024 Bell equipped a majority of the Indianapolis 500 field, including back-to-back winner Josef Newgarden.

Bell Racing Helmets is also getting in the Swift spirit. They have created 11 Swift-inspired helmets, based on 11 albums.

The helmets will be auctioned off after the concerts to benefit Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA).

WIMNA is a community of professional women and men devoted to enabling opportunities for women across all motorsport disciplines.

Founded as a 501c3 in April 2022, by legendary racer Lyn St. James and IndyCar team owner, Beth Paretta, WIMNA is quickly establishing its positive impact on motorsports, supporting, and creating resources that enable women drivers, technicians, engineers, operations staff, business-related, media, and more to thrive in the industry.

Bidding begins for the helmets on November 4.