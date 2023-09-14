Taylor’s Bakery takes the cake on ‘National Cream-Filled Donut Day’

In honor of National Cream Filled Donut Day, Taylor’s Bakery joined us this morning on Life.Style.Live! with treats and a rich family history!

This fourth-generation, family-owned bakery, which marked its impressive 108th anniversary in 2020, is a true staple in the world of baked goods.

They specialize in birthday cakes, wedding cakes, and specialty cakes while offering an array of products that can be found on their website.

If you need to satisfy your sweet tooth, be sure to visit one of their two locations for an even sweeter surprise.

With their incredible custom order turnaround time of just one day, it’s no wonder Taylor’s Bakery is a beloved institution for those seeking delicious pastries and desserts.

Are you ready to satisfy your sweet cravings? Be sure to visit their website today!