Teachers hosting on Airbnb for summer income

With summer break in full swing, teachers and educators across the United States have found a unique opportunity to boost their income by hosting on Airbnb. As the cost of living continues to rise, many educators have turned to hosting as a means of supplementing their salaries during the summer months and beyond.

In 2022, teachers collectively earned over $330 million through Airbnb, with a staggering $110 million earned during the summer break alone. This additional income not only helps cover household bills and everyday expenses but also allows teachers to pursue their hobbies outside the classroom.

To shed light on this experience and discuss the release of Airbnb’s 2023 Summer Travel Trends and Most Affordable Wish Listed Destinations, interview opportunities will be available with Katy Severe, an Airbnb Super Host, on July 7. Topics of discussion will include the advantages of hosting during the summer, Katy’s personal journey as a host, how anyone can sign up to become an Airbnb host, and the unveiling of the upcoming summer travel trends and affordable destinations.