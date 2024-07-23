Teachers’ Treasures: The Gr8 Paper Push is BACK!

The Gr8 Paper Push is a back-to-school initiative held in partnership with WISH-TV to collect school supplies for teachers and students in Marion County.

Companies and organizations join the effort by hosting supply drives and making donations, either in products or money. The Gr8 Paper Push runs from July 18th to August 1st.

Teachers’ Treasures, the organization behind this initiative, works to ensure that teachers and students across Marion County have access to free and essential supplies for classroom success.

Through the Gr8 Paper Push, Teachers’ Treasures provides teachers with a wide range of supplies during the crucial back-to-school period.

Margaret Sheehan, the Executive Director of Teachers’ Treasures, emphasizes the importance of this initiative in helping teachers prepare for the new school year.

Hanna Yaeger-Busch, the Director of Community Engagement at Teachers’ Treasures, also highlights the community’s role in making the Gr8 Paper Push a success.

By supporting this initiative, the community helps create a better learning environment for students and eases the burden on teachers who often use their own money to buy classroom supplies.

The Gr8 Paper Push is a testament to the power of community effort in supporting education.