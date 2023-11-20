Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Te’Andra Tough Foundation raising awareness for appendix cancer

Teandra Tough: bringing awareness to appendix cancer

by: Cody Adams
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Appendix cancer is rare. According to the National Cancer Institute, only one to two people out of every million are diagnosed every year.

That’s what made it so shocking to Tonya Adams when her daughter was diagnosed.

Te’Andra was just 28 years old when she was diagnosed. Just seven months later Te’Andra passed from her illness.

Now, her mom, Tonya, works to raise awareness about the disease. She also carries on the memory of her daughter.

Part of the way she does that is through the annual Christmas Gala.

This year’s gala will take place on December 17 from 6-9:30p.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

How to create gourmet holiday...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indiana Youth Services Association honors...
Life.Style.Live! /
Shop Small, Visit Carmel, Indiana...
Life.Style.Live! /
How to make your own...
Life.Style.Live! /
Pavel Polanco Safadit performs original...
Life.Style.Live! /
Drink of the Week: Michelle...
Life.Style.Live! /
Carmel City Center: Small Business...
Life.Style.Live! /
Behind the Bricks: Crown Hill...
Life.Style.Live! /