Tee off for Tyler golf outing to raise money for childhood cancer research

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Tyler Trent is a legendary Purdue fan with a story of courage and hope that inspired and captivated a nation throughout his battle with the rare bone cancer osteosarcoma.

Relentless in his battle and driven by his fandom for the Boilermakers, Tyler managed to attend classes and games, and never allowed cancer to prevent him from living out his dreams in sports journalism and serving others.

Tyler passed in 2019, but through his parents Kelly and Tony, his memory and mission live on.

Tyler was committed to sharing his story to raise money to eradicate the disease and improve the lives of others who face a similar battle.

He rose to national recognition and used his platform to encourage fans to donate to cancer research – raising more than $3 million for The Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment at Purdue University, Riley Children’s Hospital, and the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Established in 2019, The Tyler Trent Foundation is dedicated to continuing Tyler’s mission to support cancer research and honoring his memory by improving the lives of others who are challenged by the same disease.

The 4th annual Tee off for Tyler golf outing is another way to help find a cure for childhood cancers.

There is also a silent auction with options for all people to bid on.